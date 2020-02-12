US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,433. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $287.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

