US Bancorp DE Has $5.31 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 213,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 323,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 126,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1196 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

