US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,624 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,680. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.