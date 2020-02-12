US Bancorp DE Sells 2,242 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.93. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

