US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,279. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.