US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. US Foods also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.80 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.
Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,032. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
