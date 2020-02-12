US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. US Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,032. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.