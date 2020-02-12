US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. US Foods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 1,259,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

