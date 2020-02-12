ValuEngine Downgrades Sprint (NYSE:S) to Hold

Sprint (NYSE:S) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 227,185,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021,324. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,599,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Sprint by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sprint by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,354,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 573,045 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

