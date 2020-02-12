ValuEngine Downgrades Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

In other news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,305,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

