ValuEngine Lowers Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:SHLO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.40. 78,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,739. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

