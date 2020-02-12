VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

