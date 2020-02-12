Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

