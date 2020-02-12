Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. 630,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,738. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.