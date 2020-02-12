Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.00

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.