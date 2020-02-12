Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,854. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.