Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $185.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

