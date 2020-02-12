Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

