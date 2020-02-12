Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

