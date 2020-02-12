Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.64

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 43518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

