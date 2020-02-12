Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

