Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
