Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New Price Target at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

