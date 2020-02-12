Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 467,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,396. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

