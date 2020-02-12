Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

