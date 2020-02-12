Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,568. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

