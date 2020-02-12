Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

