VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

