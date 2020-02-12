Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 481,324 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,324 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $70,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 33,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

