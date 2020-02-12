Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.77 Million Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Magellan Health worth $73,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MGLN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 5,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

MGLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

