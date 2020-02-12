Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.01 Million Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.61% of Sykes Enterprises worth $78,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 91,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Several research firms recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

