Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 129,248 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $75,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

