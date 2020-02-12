Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 16,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $146,749,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,160.43. 2,569,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,077.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.