Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

