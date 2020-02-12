VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.71

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 77672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

