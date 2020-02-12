Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 598,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,365. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 403,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.