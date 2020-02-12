Virtu Financial Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,941. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

