Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

