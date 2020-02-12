Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,469,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,040,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 208,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.