Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. 117,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,821. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

