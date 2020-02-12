Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,181. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,862 in the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.