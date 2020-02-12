Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

