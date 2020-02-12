Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 247,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

