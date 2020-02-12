Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,934 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in CNX Resources by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.