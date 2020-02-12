Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

