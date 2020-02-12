Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

