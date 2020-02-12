Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 7,177,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,436,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.