Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 7,177,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,436,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

