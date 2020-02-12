Vivid Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $35,747.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,097,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,884,318 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

