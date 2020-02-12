Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Up 7.9%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.84, approximately 1,564,186 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,185,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 227,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,716,260.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 553,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,861.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,280,570 shares of company stock worth $10,257,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

