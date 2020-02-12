Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 5,905 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $129,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $161,677.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00.

CRNX traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. The stock has a market cap of $524.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

