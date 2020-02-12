vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.18. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 11,688 shares traded.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -3.55.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,239,726 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

