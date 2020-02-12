Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after buying an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

